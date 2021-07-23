Expo 2020 participants can enter UAE from flight suspension list

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates aviation authority on Thursday said, Expo 2020 participants and exhibitors will be allowed to enter the UAE from 16 countries where flights are suspended.

According to the latest safety circular issued by the UAE general civil aviation authority (GCAA), international participants, exhibitors and employees of Expo 2020 Dubai sponsored by event organizers are allowed to enter the UAE from the respective countries.

The circular issued on July 22 categorically states that flight and passenger restrictions from countries such as India, Pakistan, South Africa and Indonesia remain in place.

Other countries include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Liberia, Namibia, Nepal, Nigeria, Uganda, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Zambia.

Tickets for the mega event are now available on the Expo website and from over 2,500 approved vendors.

Who else is allowed for Expo?

Citizens of the country and their first degree relatives.

Diplomatic employees between the UAE and the concerned countries, including administrative workers in the country’s embassies in these countries and the embassies of the countries concerned.

Official delegations, subject to prior approval.

Residents of the UAE with gold or silver residency.

Cargo and transit flight crew from foreign companies who undergo a valid PCR test. A PCR test is valid when it shows a negative result and meets the required public health protocol. The test is done within 48 hours before the flight to the UAE.

Businessmen and women, subject to the approval of the General authority for the security of ports, borders and free zones, and the heads of the higher committees of emergency, crisis and disaster management teams in the concerned emirate.

Employees belonging to vital jobs as classified by the federal authority for identity and citizenship.

Expo 2020 Dubai, the first international exhibition to be organized in the Middle East.

Visitors are promised an “amazing world of innovation and entertainment” over 182 days from October 1 to March 31, 2022, and is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors.

The UAE will host the event in light of strict precautionary measures against the COVID-19 virus.

The UAE authorities have approved the Covishield vaccine for Indian travelers.

The vaccines approved in the UAE