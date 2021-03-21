Export of fruits, vegetables to be encouraged: Telangana Govt

Hyderabad: Medchal District Horticulture Department officials explained the harvesting methods of the vegetables to the farmers keeping in mind the export market. Officials said they are in the process to cultivate vegetables and fruits on 1800 acres of land so that the surplus commodities could be exported to off-shore markets and the farmers will get the profit benefits.

State government has instructed the horticulture department officials to first create awareness among the farmers of harvesting good crops for exports and suggestions should also be given to farmers for better crops cultivation.

Vegetables and fruits such as okra, drumsticks, grapes, mangoes, etc which are in good demand in foreign markets should be encouraged to cultivate in large quantities by the farmers.

In the first phase, officials have started to export 75000 tons of vegetables and fruits and the Industries and Commerce ministry will be exporting it without taking any kind of fees.

Medchal District Horticulture department official said they are working in accordance with an export plan and have a cold storage unit to keep the vegetables and fruits in better conditions. The official further said that they have made groups of farmers in the district and allotted them the specific vegetable or fruit to cultivate on their agricultural land for the overseas market.