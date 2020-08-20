Export of spices, products surge to over Rs 21,000 crore

Kochi: Maintaining the high standards of safety supplemented with exceptional taste and aroma that is appreciated across the globe, the exports of Indian spices and spice products surged to Rs 21,515.4 crore (USD 3033.44 million) and a volume of 11,83,000 tonnes in 2019-20.

The performance is a reflection of sustaining their robust demand in international markets in the face of stiff competition, the Spices Board said in a statement here on Wednesday.

“The spices export during 2019-20 exceeded the fixed target both in terms of volume, rupee value and dollar terms of value against the export target of 10,75,000 MT valued at Rs 19666.90 crore (USD 2850.28) for the year 2019- 20, thereby registering an increase of eight per cent in volume, ten per cent in rupee terms and eight per cent in dollar terms,” it said.

During 2019-20, 225 spice items were exported, against 219 items in 2018-19.

Chilli, Mint products, cumin, Spice oils & Oleoresins, and Turmeric continued to be the major contributors in the spices basket contributing 80 per cent of the total earnings.

Though the Indian spices are exported to 185 countries, China (24 per cent), USA (16 per cent), Bangladesh (six per cent), Thailand (five per cent), UAE (six per cent), Sri Lanka, Malaysia, UK, Indonesia, and Germany are the major takers contributing over 70 per cent export earnings.

Chilli continued to be the most demanded spice in FY 2019-20 with exports of 4,84,000 tonnes amounting to Rs 6,221.70 crore, registering an increase of 15 per cent in value.

Cumin was the second-most exported spice, recording an increase of 16 per cent in volume and 12 per cent in value.

“India has fulfilled the increasing international demand for its quality spices in the face of tough competition in global markets.

Given the global pandemic situation, the demand for quality Indian spices is on the rise for their immunity-boosting properties,” Spices Board Secretary D Sathiyan said.

According to official statement, the spice, which showed the maximum increase as compared to the previous financial year, was ginger.

The export for large cardamom escalated by 28 per cent in volume and 11 per cent in value and 1,100 tonnes of the spice was exported crossing Rs 67.58 crore in value terms in 2019-20, it said.

Spice mixes have been in great demand in the foreign markets owing to their ready-to-use features.

The exports of curry powders and curry pastes ascended this year too with a value of Rs 834.1 crore and volume of 38,200 tonnes, registering an increase of 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

India is the world leader in the supply of the higher-end value-added products of spices like spice extracts and mint and mint products.

With the higher unit value realization of these products, it alone accounts for 30 per cent of the total earnings.

Celery along with seed spices such as coriander, fenugreek and mustard among others have contributed substantially to the spices export of FY 2019-20.