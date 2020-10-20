Expose BJP’s dishonesty, says Cong on Punjab farm Bills

New Delhi, Oct 20 : Even as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday presented four Bills in the Vidhan Sabha to negate what were dubbed as “anti-farmer” central laws on agriculture, the Congress said the “revolutionary” proposed laws exposed the BJP’s “dishonesty”.

“The Bills are revolutionary and expose the BJP’s dishonesty. These Bills have been introduced to protect federalism and farmers in Punjab,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said.

The Congress leader claimed that the BJP had “launched a missile against farmers to help crony capitalism” through the three central laws passed by Parliament in September.

Punjab’s Congress government headed by Amarinder Singh moved the Bills after party chief Sonia Gandhi asked all Congress-ruled states to pass state laws to negate the farm laws.

The state Bills seek to amend the Civil Procedure Code, apart from The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

After Parliament passed three Bills on these issues amid opposition protests, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent, following which the government issued a gazette notification on September 27.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.