Expose financier’s racket in city: Auto drivers JAC

Hyderabad: Telangana Auto Drivers JAC (TAD JAC) has said that there is a urgent need to expose the Auto Financier’s racket in the state particularly in Twin Cities. If the financiers go on collecting exorbitant rate of interest, if they do not transfer the vehicle in the name of purchaser and withheld the original RC and Permit of the Autos with them illegally.

Addressing media persons here today Mohd.Amanullah Khan Convenor demanded that the Police should arrest the financiers harassing the Auto drivers under P.D.Act and send them

to jail upto 1 year. Further he reminded about 9 years back in the year 2012 when the Auto Owner Nawab Ali had approached Jahanuma P.S. against the Financiers concerned not only a case was registered but also the financiers was arrested immediately and sent to jail. Besides he said that the police had exposed the Auto Financers racket at several places and found that the Auto financiers demand almost double rate of interest.

Neither do they give the owners their original documents nor do they transfer the ownership. Whereas the Police now-a-days are not accepting complaints of Auto Drivers against the Private Financiers harassment advising them to approach Court of Law seeking justice. In view of the

above the auto drivers, will be forced to hold protest demonstration in front of the Auto Financiers offices concerned if they found harassing the Auto drivers.

K.Laxmi Narsaiah, Afzaluddin, Diamond Saleem, Shaik Ahmed and others participated in the press meet.