Extortion case registered against Chhota Rajan’s niece in Pune

Pune: The Pune Police on Saturday registered a case against three people including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case.

In the incident one accused was also arrested and search for others is underway.

CBI on January 22 had filed four new cases against Chhota Rajan and his associates under the sections for murder, attempt to murder, extortion and criminal conspiracy.

Rajan was deported to India after being arrested in 2015 from Bali in Indonesia. Since then, he is lodged in Tihar jail in Delhi.