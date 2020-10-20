Extortion syndicate running from Rohini jail busted

New Delhi, Oct 20 : The Delhi Police have busted an extortion syndicate which made an extortion call and tried to extort money from one businessman.

The mastermind of the syndicate is dreaded gangster Saddam Gauri who is currently lodged in Rohini jail in multiple cases of heinous offences such as extortion, murder, attempt to murder. He was operating the syndicate from inside the jail. Five persons have been arrested in connection with the case, including two women.

On September 2 at about 6.25 p.m., the victim got a call from his relative regarding a firing incident at his office. When the complainant reached his office, he found the glass door of the main gate broken and there was a bullet mark on the main gate.

The complainant discovered that two persons came on a bike. One person identified as Surender entered his office, fired a bullet at the main gate and fled from the spot with the DVR of the CCTV installed in his office.

Surender also extended threat in the name of one Deepu Bunda, who is a member of the organised crime syndicate run by Saddam Gauri.

The complainant reported the matter to the police two days later, alleging that he was receiving extortion calls from Surender and Deepu Bunda on the direction of their jailed gang leader Saddam Gauri. A case was registered at the Rajouri Garden police station under various sections of the IPC.

“During the course of investigation, it was learnt that the said extortion syndicate was being run by Saddam Gauri through his associates Surender and Deepu Bunda. Gauri was also making direct extortion and threatening calls to the complainant through WhatsApp from inside the Rohini jail,” said Deepak Purohit, DCP, West Delhi.

It was also alleged by the complainant that accused Neha Kakkar, the wife of Deepu Bunda, and Sonia, the wife of Surender, were also making extortion threats to the complainant.

The police said that nine accused have been arrested in connection with the case so far. Surender, Deepu Bunda along with their wives have been arrested along with the other accused, including a juvenile.

Source: IANS

