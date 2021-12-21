Extreme cold wave in Telangana to continue till Dec end: IMD

Hyderabad: The temperature in Telangana has dropped to less than 10 degrees especially in the Northern districts of the state. Unprecedented cold in temperature is being recorded in the mornings in many areas of the city. The city suburbs are also recording the chill.

There is a record drop in the weather in twin City areas like Bandlaguda, Bowenpally, Patancheru, Rajendra Nagar, Shamshabad, Ramachandrapuram as well as BHEL.

According to the Meteorological Department the weather may drop further to 5 degrees and some areas may record the temperature between 7 to 5 degrees.

The temperature recorded last night in Komaram Bheem, Vikarabad, Adilabad,Nagar Kurnool and Ranga Reddy was between 7 – 10 degrees celsius. The Meteorological Department said the temperature may further drop in these districts between 3 to 2 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department the chilly weather may continue till the end of December and hence it has released an alert for the public to take safety precautions.