Face Cover must in All Public Places & WorkSpaces: MHA

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry has issued a directive making the wearing of face cover compulsory in all public places and work spaces.Public spitting has also been prohibited and a strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc., has been imposed.

This direction was issued by the Home Secretary exercising the powers as the Chairperson of the National Executive Committee as per Section 10 (2)(l) of the Disaster Management Act 2005.

These directives are to be enforced by District Magistrates through fines and penal action under Disaster Management Act 2005.

The directives for public places are :

Wearing of face cover is compulsory in all public places, work places.

All persons in charge of public places should enforce social distancing norms as prescribed by the Ministry of Family and Health Welfare.

No organization or manager of public place should allow gathering of 5 or more persons.

Gatherings such as marriages and funerals should be regulated by District Magistrate.

Public spitting should be punished.

There should be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco etc and spitting should be strictly prohibited.

Work places have been directed to make arrangements for temperature screening and sanitizers.

Persons above the age of 65 years, and persons with co-morbidities and parents of children below the age of 5 years should be encouraged to work from home.

Work places should have a gap of one hour between shifts and should stagger the lunch-break of staff, to enforce social distancing.

Use of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app should be encouraged for all employees.

Organizations should sanitize their work places between shifts and should avoid large gatherings.

The MHA has also prescribed a Standard Operating Procedure for social distancing in offices, work places, and factories.

