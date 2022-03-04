Face masks can be optional, says Telangana DPH Srinivasa Rao

Covid second wave ended in Telangana, says official
Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Director of Public Health, Dr G Srinivasa Rao opined that face masks can be optional for people however precautions must be taken as COVID-19 has not completely subsided.

He stated that according to the state and center, masks are mandatory at public places including during travel. However, the COVID-19 cases in the state are under control so wearing a mask can be optional.

According to The New Indian Express, Rao remarked that for now people just have to be careful and avoid large gatherings for a few days longer. “It is a different matter if the public and the regulatory authorities have become lax,” Rao added.

Further, Rao also remarks that based on national and international studies it looks like COVID-19 is over for good as there are less than 100 cases per day, however, nobody can exactly predict the change and appearance of new variants of any virus. Even if COVID-19 cases rise it might be a simple infection like Omicron.

Dr Rao also suggested following Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) and asked people to avoid crowded places like malls, markets, and gatherings at religious, political, social functions, workplaces.

