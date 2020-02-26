menu
search
26 Feb 2020, Wed Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads

Posted by Minhaj Adnan Published: February 26, 2020, 8:08 pm IST
Facebook bans misleading coronavirus ads

San Francisco: Facebook on Wednesday announced to ban ads related to coronavirus that promise to cure, prevent or spread panic among the users around COVID-19.

The death toll in China’s novel coronavirus epidemic climbed to 2,715 with 52 new fatalities while the confirmed cases rose to 78,064.

“We recently implemented a policy to prohibit ads that refer to the coronavirus and create a sense of urgency, like implying a limited supply, or guaranteeing a cure or prevention,” the social networking giant told Business Insider.

“We also have policies for surfaces like Marketplace that prohibit similar behaviour.”

Also Read
Indian retail market to reach $1 trillion by 2025: Report

Facebook earlier said it will remove misinformation about coronavirus from both its platform as well as photo-sharing service Instagram.

Coronavirus derailed Facebook’s Global Marketing Summit in San Francisco next month.

Facebook cancelled the event scheduled from March 9-12, to be attended by over 5,000 participants.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we cancelled our Global Marketing Summit due to evolving public health risks related to coronavirus,” a spokesperson said.

“Facebook is committed to holding the event in San Francisco in the future,” the company added.

Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved