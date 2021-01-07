Facebook bans Trump through Biden inauguration, maybe longer

By Mansoor|   Published: 7th January 2021 10:36 pm IST

Washington: Facebook will bar President Donald Trump from posting on its system at least until the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, the platform said Thursday.

In a post announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to use the platform is too great following the president’s incitement of a mob that touched off a deadly riot in the US Capitol on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg says Trump’s account will be locked for at least the next two weeks but could remain locked indefinitely.

Source: IANS

