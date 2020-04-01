Facebook expands Community Help feature for COVID-19 efforts

San Francisco: Facebook has announced to expand its Community Help feature as part of COVID-19 efforts which will help people offer help to those affected by the new coronavirus pandemic, as well as donate to nonprofit organisations.

People can access Community Help in the COVID-19 Information Center on Facebook.

“Community Help is a place for people to request or offer help to neighbours, such as volunteering to deliver groceries or donating to a local food pantry or fundraiser,” Facebook said in statement late Tuesday.

The social networking giant is starting to roll it out in the US, the UK, France, Australia and Canada in the next few days.

“We’re working to bring it to more countries in the coming weeks,” said the company.

This is the first time Facebook has launched Community Help on a global scale and being used for a health pandemic.

The new coronavirus cases reached over 8.5 lakh globally on Wednesday, with over 42,000 deaths. The cases in US reached 1.8 lakh alone, according to Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Source: IANS

