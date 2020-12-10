Facebook fixes messaging issues on Instagram, Messenger (Ld)

New Delhi, Dec 10 : Facebook said on Thursday that it has fixed the messaging issues that some Instagram and Facebook Messenger users faced earlier in the day. The social networking giant also apologised for “any inconvenience” that the users faced.

The response came after Instagram and Messenger users from different parts of the world reported facing problems using the services.

“Earlier today, some people have experienced trouble sending or receiving messages on Messenger, Instagram or Workplace Chat. The issue has since been resolved and we apologize for any inconvenience,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement shared with IANS.

According to reports at Downdetector that tracks outages, Instagram users reported issues with the chat service of the application. Apart from direct messages, some users reported facing problems with the Stories feature as well. Reports of problems with the service went up after 3 p.m. local time, Downdetector showed.

Facebook Messenger users reported having problems with receiving messages on time.

While users from Europe and Japan appeared to have been affected first, some users in India also faced problems using the service.

A few users even took to Twitter to report the problems with the services of Instagram and Facebook Messenger.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.