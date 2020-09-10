Facebook launches college-only space for students to connect

San Francisco, Sep 10 : The social networking giant on Thursday launched a dedicated Facebook Campus, a college-only space designed to help students connect with fellow classmates over shared interests.

To create a Campus profile, all students need is their college email and graduation year. Other information such as their major, classes, hometown and minor are optional.

“Once a Campus profile is set up, students can discover Groups and Events unique to their school, and connect with classmates who share similar interests. When content is shared on Campus, only people within Campus will see it,” Facebook said in a blog post.

The new feature is being rolled out in some select colleges in the US.

“Your name, profile photo, cover photo and hometown from your Facebook profile will be added to your Campus profile, but you can edit or remove your hometown from your Campus profile if you’d like,” Facebook said.

Students can create study groups, plan virtual concerts or ask for advice with college-only Groups and Events.

“Campus Chats are real-time chat rooms. Students can create chat rooms for their dorm, clubs or any other groups they’re part of within Campus,” Facebook said.

In the early days, Facebook was a college-only network.

“We’re returning to our roots with Facebook Campus to help students make and maintain these relationships, even if they’re away from their college,” said Charmaine Hung, Product Manager, Facebook Campus.

Campus is an opt-in experience within the Facebook app so you choose whether to join Campus and create a profile.

Every Campus profile contains your name, cover photo and profile photo from your Facebook profile, as well as your graduation year.

“All other fields are optional and you can choose what you want to include. You can choose to delete your Campus profile through Campus settings at any time and your Campus profile will no longer appear in the classmates directory.”

One can also delete data such as comments in a group, posts, reactions, or an event in the Activity Log.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.