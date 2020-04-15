Facebook launches Kit, an experimental Apple Watch messaging app

San Francisco: Facebook’s experimental app group team has launched a messaging app called Kit for Apple Watch to help users connect with close friends.

Kit, which stands for keep in touch, works with Facebook Messenger and lets you send messages with one tap, including audio recordings, emoji, location sharing, scribbles or dictation input, reports Tech Crunch.

The app, currently available for iOS users, also allows to receive and respond to notifications as well.

While the main Facebook Messenger app already supports the Apple Watch, Kit is focused on keeping in touch with close contacts, such as a significant other, a best friend or a family member.

“Kit makes keeping in contact from your watch easy. No more struggling to navigate a tiny screen to find the right option,” reads the app’s description.

To start using the Kit app, users need to scan a QR code on their Apple watch or by keying in an access code at fb.com/devices.

Then, they can choose the Messenger contact that they want to connect with Kit.

According to data from Apptopia, the app hasn’t ranked yet on the App Store charts. It appears to be only offered in Canada, at present.

Facebook’s research group recently launched an app called ‘Tuned’ just for couples who can connect to each other intimately like a personal dating app especially in these social distancing times in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: PTI

