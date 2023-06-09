Facing one of the toughest trials of my life: Kajol quits Insta

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Kajol is known for her moving performances on screen. The actress is said to have a candid personality. Through her hilarious Instagram posts, she gave us a glimpse of her private life. But this new development has shocked the netizens.

The actress announced that she is taking a break from social media. She deleted all the posts on her Instagram account and posted a cryptic message on her Instagram as well as her Twitter account. The DDLJ actress posted a picture with the text, “Facing one of the toughest trials of my life.” with the caption, “Taking a break from social media.”

Netizens are confused by the announcement and are showing concern for the actress. One user commented under the post, “I hope that the break does you great good and I wish you the very best as you navigate the tough parts of life. Prayers and love.” Another user commented “I wish everything goes well in your life, you are strong, Kajol, you will definitely overcome everything”

Some people also thought that the actress posted the message to promote her upcoming ventures. A Twitter user said, “It is a publicity stunt, stop making people fool” Another netizen commented under her Instagram post, “This a promotional strategy for her next OTT series, The Good Wife.”

The actress’ last film Salaam Venky received critical acclaim for its heart-touching storyline. Kajol will be next seen in Lust Stories 2 and an Indian adaptation of the American drama series, The Good Wife.