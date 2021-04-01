Facing problems? Counsellor a call away

New Delhi: Counsellors and Psychotherapists see people who have a variety of issues and problems.

Every individual who steps inside the doors is unique, with a distinctive and special way of viewing their own personal issues. Their perceptions will vary based on their own individual experiences in life.

There are various factors that contribute to the ways in which an individual’s circumstances unique to them. These include, but are not limited to:

Personality Culture Family background Social/Economic influence Educational experience

We all start our lives with various powers, different influences and susceptibilities.

The lessons we have learnt through our family connections, expectations and teachings, mould how we feel, think and act, and are normally learned and adapted through our family environment.

As life goes on, we learn through other experiences, such as through schooling and the relationships that we develop. Everything we learn and experience has a deep impression and effect on everything that we do later in our lives.

Whilst some of us can grasp this concept quite easily, others often find themselves stuck within the confines of their ingrained beliefs.

In order to break out of these confines, we need to delve in to where these issues stem from.

Most often, delving in to someone’s childhood gives us the answers we need. The emotional baggage they may have collected can negatively influence and form their thoughts, subsequently sabotaging future relationships and successes.

Imagine a child who has been told that they are not good enough at anything, or will never be successful in life. They will start believing that they are not clever enough or worthy enough to achieve anything.

If anyone has repeatedly been told this, chances are high that they will begin to accept this as the truth and perhaps develop low self confidence and insecurities, and consequently fail to achieve their full potential.

