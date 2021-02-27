Fact check: Did Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan eloped with Hindu servant?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan‘s daughter Ira Khan has been making headlines for her personal life since past few months. She once again grabbed the headlines after a tweet claiming that she eloped with her domestic help who hails from Hindu community.

Twitter user named Sadhvi Mishra wrote, ‘Aamir Khan jo hinduon ko neecha dikhaane hindu naukar rakha tha, uski beti Ira Khan apne Hindu naukar ko lekar pharar (Aamir Khan who had hired Hindu servants to humiliate Hindu community, now his daughter Ira Khan has absconded with his Hindu servant). The tweet which shared along with the photo garned over 1,700 likes and many retweets as soon as it was dropped.

It is going viral on Facebook and Twitter.

Fact check

However, Siasat news did a fact check of the claim and photo which is doing rounds on internet. The viral picture features Ira Khan and the man in green kurta is Nupur Shikhare her boyfriend. After a lot of speculations about her relationship, Ira finally confirmed her relationship with her fitness coach Nupur Shikhare on social media. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, she shared a mushy post for him on Instagram.

“Its an honour to make promises with and to you,” wrote Ira on Instagram confessing her love for Nupur. In the comments section Nupur wrote, “I love you.” Check out her posts below:

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare’s love-tale

After break up with Mishaal Kriplani in late 2019, there was a huge buzz in the industry that Ira Khan has been dating her dad’s fitness tariner Nupur Shikhare. Infact, going by Nupur’s social media, we see that Ira is also training with Nupur.

The couple reportedly bonded during lockdown last year and are inseparable since then. They have holidayed with each other at Aamir’s farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar. If the reports are to be believed, Ira and Nupur are quite ‘serious’ about each other and former even introduced her beau to her mother Reena Dutta.

Nupur Shikhare has been accompanying Ira Khan and her family on trips as well. He was seen at Ira’s cousin’s wedding recently, which was also attended by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao. Before that he accompanied the Khan family to the Gir trip for Aamir and Kiran’s wedding anniversary.