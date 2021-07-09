Fact check: Did Cristiano Ronaldo recite Quran in mosque?

New Delhi: A video is making rounds on social media with a claim that the man who is reciting Quran in a mosque is Cristiano Ronaldo, a Portuguese professional footballer. It seems that the video was initially shared on TikTok as the video has the watermark of the video-sharing app.

Currently, the video is available on almost all social media websites including Facebook, YouTube, etc. The caption on most of the posts is “Cristiano Ronaldo reciting Quran”

In order to find the truth, India Today Anti-Fake News War Room (AFWA) conducted a keyword search and found that the claim is fake as the person in the video is Bewar Abdullah, a Ronaldo lookalike who had posted his video on TikTok reading the Quran. Abdullah, an Iraqi-origin, lives in England.

On December 31, 2020, a news website The Sun also carried a story on him after he gained many people’s attention due to his striking resemblance with Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the information available on his Facebook profile, he resides in Birmingham, United Kingdom. He is a construction worker.

As he follows the hairstyle and dressing style of Ronaldo, some people tried to use his video of reciting the Quran to spread rumours.

The fact check concludes that the man in the video who is reciting Quran in the mosque is not Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo equals Daei’s 109-goal world record

Meanwhile, Ronaldo recently scored the 109th goal against France to equal Asian football legend Ali Daei’s all-time international record.

After the goal, Daei wrote, “Congratulations to @cristiano who is now one goal away from breaking the men’s international goal scoring record” on Instagram.

It may be mentioned that Daei had scored 109 goals in 149 appearances for Iran between 1993 and 2006.