Fact Check: Did Kejriwal offer namaz at Jama Masjid on first day of New Year?

By Sameer|   Updated: 2nd January 2021 2:06 pm IST
Kejriwal
Courtesy "twitter/AAPPunjab"

New Delhi: A photograph of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wearing a namaz cap has gone viral on social with a claim that he offered namaz at Jama Masjid on the first day of the New Year.

Both on Facebook and Twitter, netizens shared the photograph along with the claim.

However, India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) found that the claim is false as the photograph is four-year-old that was clicked in Punjab during the month of Ramadan.

During the reverse photo search, it was found that the photograph was published on the Jansatta website in 2016. The same photograph was also found on Jagran website.

AAP Punjab had also published the photograph on its twitter handle on July 7, 2016.

From the three sources i.e., Jansatta, Jagran and AAP Punjab Twitter handle, it is clear that the photograph is an old one and Kejriwal has not offered namaz at Jama Masjid on the first day of the New Year.

