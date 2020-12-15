Fact check: Is Central Govt offering free laptops to all students?

New Delhi: The lockdown that was imposed by the Central Government to contain the spread of coronavirus has not only affected the economy of the country but also resulted in the huge impact on the education of the students.

Although almost all sectors have reopened, many educational institutions still remain closed for the students. However, they are running online classes.

Due to the online classes, students who do not have laptop/desktop or smartphone are facing a lot of difficulties in attending them.

In this situation, a message has gone viral on social media claiming that Central Government is offering free laptop to students.

Today, PIB Fact Check has made it clear that the message is a fake one.

Claim: A text message with a website link is circulating with a claim that the Government of India is offering free laptops for all students. #PIBFactCheck: The circulated link is #Fake. Government is not running any such scheme. pic.twitter.com/VwDyFwcaf4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 15, 2020

