Fact Check: Is Coronil of Patanjali approved by WHO?

New Delhi: Recently, a section of media claimed that coronil of Patanjali got nod from government of India and World Health Organization (WHO).

Later, both WHO and Patanjali issued clarification to dismiss the rumours.

WHO tweeted, “WHO has not reviewed or certified the effectiveness of any traditional medicine for the treatment #COVID19”.

MD of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd Acharya Balkrishna also clarified. He wrote, ” We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India. It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs. WHO works for building a better, healthier future for people all over the world”.

We want to clarify to avoid confusion that our WHO GMP compliant COPP certificate to Coronil is issued by DCGI, Government of India.

It is clear that WHO do not approve or disapprove any drugs.

Earlier, Baba Ramdev said the drug will help the humanity while providing affordable treatment based on naturopathy.

“On the basis of presented data, the Ministry of Ayush has recognized the Coronil tablet as a medicine for supporting measures in Covid-19,” he informed.

In June 2020, the drug was first introduced by Patanjali with a claim to counter Covid-19. However, later, the company changed the medicine’s label to “immunity booster”.