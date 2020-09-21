Fact Check: Will India face another lockdown from Sept 25?

New Delhi: An image of a fake “NDMA order” is making rounds on social media. The order claimed that India will enter into lockdown from midnight on 25th September.

PIB dismisses rumours about lockdown in India

Debunking the misinformation, Press Information Bureau informed that NDMA has not issued any order to re-impose lockdown from 25th September.

It tweeted, ” Claim: An order purportedly issued by National Disaster Management Authority claims that it has directed the government to re-impose a nationwide #Lockdown from 25th September.

#PIBFactCheck: This order is #Fake. @ndmaindia has not issued any such order to re-impose lockdown.”.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, India reported 86,961 new cases and 1,130 deaths in 24 hours taking the country’s COVID-19 tally to 54,87,581.

The spike of 1,130 deaths has led to the toll rising to 87,882 in the country.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected State in the country with 2,97,866 active cases and 8,57,933 cured and discharged patients. The toll due to the disease stands at 32,216.

Karnataka is the second-most affected by the disease currently with 98,583 active cases in the State. Over four lakh people have been cured and discharged in the State apart from 7,922 deaths owing to the disease.

On Monday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the number of total samples tested in the country up to September 20th is 6,43,92,594 .