Fact check: Will schools remain closed until Dec?

By Sameer Updated: 14th August 2020 1:31 pm IST
university exams
Representational Photo

New Delhi: Recently, one of the media outlets claimed, “schools will remain closed until December”. Dismissing the rumour, PIB Fact Check tweeted, “a news agency has reported that the Central Government has decided to not re-open schools until December. #PIBFactCheck: Government has not made any such decision”.

Government’s decision

Earlier, the government has made it clear that it has not yet decided the date for the reopening of the schools.

The schools were closed after center imposed nationwide lockdown in March to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Another speculation

Another speculation that is going round on social media claims that schools will be reopened in September. However, the government has neither geared up to reopen schools in September nor decided to keep them closed until December.

It seems that the government is not allowing authorities to reopen schools due to the fact that many Indian states are reporting hundreds of coronavirus cases daily.

