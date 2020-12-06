Fact Check: Will Telangana Govt impose night curfew to counter second-wave?

Hyderabad: In wake of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the state, fake news and misinformation regarding the re-imposition of lockdown and curfew are being shared on various social media platforms.

Recently, a video is being widely shared on Whatsapp which claims that night curfew is to be imposed in Hyderabad to contain the spread of COVID-19 and that the government asked the people to remain indoors.

However, not all that we read or see on WhatsApp or on the internet is true and it’s always better to check the facts before believing them as no official announcement was made by the Telangana government.

The video clip, from an Old City-based television channel, is creating commotion in the city circle.

Refuting the claim, siasat.com has done the fact check and found that this is an old video clip from 24 March 2020.

The officials who are aware of the matter too have confirmed that there are no plans to impose any sought of curfew in the city.