FactCheck: Notice of Paan shops in Hyderabad are open goes viral

Hyderabad: With the lockdown relaxation announced by the state government as all the local businesses have been allowed to open their shops during the COVID-19 pandemic for morning 7 am to 6 pm. A photo of notice informing that ‘Paan shops under green zones are going to be reopen from 21st May, 2020 Thursday went viral over various social media platforms on Wednesday.

Viral notice photo over social media

Believing the notice most of the netizens started sharing the notice photo among each other as a good news. But the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Commissioner Lokesh Kumar over the phone clarified that “No notice or circular has been officially issued or representations have not been approved to allow the Paan shops to be open in green zones, we are still waiting for the state government Clarification/decision.”

The viral notice photo which went viral has been issued by the Telangana Paan Shops Association and Hyderabad Paan Shops Association in which they stated that the Paan shops is going to be open under green zones in the city, the association president and general secretary are thanking the GHMC for allowing pan shops by taking and ensuring all safety measures. In their notice they have also asked GHMC Commissioner to direct all the zonal commissioners to allow pan shops operating in the city.

Though the notice have brought a wide smile on tobacco addict people but the corporation has not yet released any official notice to allow the openings of Paan shops.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.