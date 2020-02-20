Fadnavis appears before Nagpur court in election affidavit case

A+ A-

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday appeared before the Nagpur court in connection with a case where he is accused of concealing information about two criminal cases against him in his 2014 election affidavit.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the review petition filed by Fadnavis, seeking modification of it’s earlier order directing him to face the trial for allegedly not disclosing two pending criminal cases against him in his 2014 poll affidavit.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, reserved its order after hearing a detailed submission and arguments from Fadnavis’s lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi.

The court bench, headed by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, in its judgment, last year on October 1, had set aside the Bombay High Court order for Fadnavis’s alleged concealment of criminal cases against him in his 2014 election papers.