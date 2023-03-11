Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Hyderabad – viral pics, videos

Hyderabad: Popular social media influencer and actor Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, made an appearance in Hyderabad on Friday, March 10 for the launch of a new clothing brand store in the city’s popular commercial area Abids.

As soon as Mr. Faisu arrived at the store, he was greeted by a large crowd of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of the social media sensation. Dressed in a casual yet stylish outfit, he posed for pictures and interacted with his fans, who were visibly thrilled to see him in person. Several pictures and videos of Faisal are going crazy viral on the internet. Have a look.

Faisal Shaikh returned to Mumbai recently after his pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Madina in Saudi Arabia, where he performed Umrah with his family. Check out the pictures below.

On the professional front, Faisal Shaikh was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He also took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 last year where he emerged as the runner-up of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show. He is rumoured to take part in Lock Upp season 2 next.