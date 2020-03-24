Faiz-e-Aam distribute food items in Niloufer Hospital

Hyderabad: The city is under the lockdown amid COVID-19 scare.

People face many difficulties in their daily life specially the one who are in hospitals. The attendars with patients does not have proper food in hospitals.

An anonymous person from AC-Guards shared a video of Niloufer Hospital on whatsapp. The video came to the knowledge of the secretary of Faiz-e-Aam.

Faiz-e-Aam team reached Niloufer Hospital to confirm the video. They find that the children do not have the facility of water, biscuits and juices.

Faiz-e-Aam team distributing biscuits and water bottles to the patients and attenders in Niloufer Hospital

A letter was sent to DMO for the permission to distribute the items among the patients and attenders in the hospital. The team got the permission to distribute the items.

On 24 March, the Faiz-e-Aam team reached the hospital with biscuits, water bottles and juice packets.

