Faiz-e-Aam Trust doles out ration kits to 70000 families

Hyderabad: Faiz-e-Aam trust which was formed with a vision to help the poor and destitute, distributed ration kits, food packets, medicines and cash among poor families during lockdown. Apart from that Eid kits were also distributed before Eid.

Managing Editor Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan felicitating Faiz-e-Aam Trust staff. Photo Laeeq

Manager of Faiz-e-Aam Trust Abdus Sattar, field officers Azam Khan, Shaikh Akram, Syed Hasan Ali and Syed Mahboob ul Hasan played a very active role in distribution of relief among the poor. Managing editor Siasat Mr Zaheeruddin Ali Khan felicitated them in recognition of their selfless services.

Managing Editor Siasat Zaheeruddin Ali Khan felicitating Faiz-e-Aam Trust staff. Photo Laeeq

Present on the occasion were Dr Makhdoom Mohiuddin Trustee, Syed Hyder Ali, Ali Hyder Amir, members of general body. Mr Athhar Ali Asad presently residing in US attended the function as chief guest.

Secretary Faiz-e-Aam Trust Mr Iftekhar Husain hailed the services of 15 volunteers.

Addressing on the occasion, Dr Makhdoom Mohiuddin Trustee Faiz-e-Aam Trust thanked the donors of Faiz-e-Aam trust.

Source: Siasat news

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.