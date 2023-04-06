Faizan Ansari labels Asim Riaz as ‘terrorist’, Aly Goni reacts

Mumbai: Bigg Boss fame Asim Riaz recently performed Umrah and shared pictures from his religious pilgrimage. Like other celebrities, Asim was too trolled for sharing pictures from the twin holy cities. Some internet users called out Asim for long hair while others advised him that the trip was not meant to share pictures but to offer prayers.

Recently, a person who identifies himself as Faizan Ansari told the media that he is planning to take legal action against Asim Riaz. Faizan said that Asim Riaz posted pictures with long hair. He alleged that Asim is using religious places to boost his career. He also said that Asim is a terrorist.

Faizan said Asim hails from Jammu and Kashmir and alleges that most people from Jammu and Kashmir have terror links. He sis heard saying, ” Yeh aek Atankwaadi log hai, Kashmiri hai ..Yeh Musalmaan hai hi nahi ..Asim Riaz..Yeh aek atankwaadi hai.”

He went further saying, ”Umrah jaisi paak aur pavitr jagah ko who use kar raha hai..”

He demanded that Asim Riaz should be thrown out of Mumbai as people like him do not have any right to live in the city. Asim Riaz’s friend, Aly Goni who also accompanied him during Umrah has called out a media house that did a story on the same.

Extending his support, Aly Goni tweeted, ” I don’t care who this guy is but shame on these media portal who are actually posting all this non sense on their pages just for views and likes. Using word “terrorist” even after knowing about the person.. Shame on y’all.”

Earlier, Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz who contested in Bigg Boss 15 was also called ‘atankvadi’ by one of his fellow contestants Simba Nagpal.

