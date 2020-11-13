Faizan Mustafa elected president of consortium of national law varsities

Hyderabad, Nov 13 : National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR) Vice Chancellor professor Faizan Mustafa has been elected as the president of the Consortium of National Law Universities.

The consortium unanimously elected him as the president at its annual meeting.

Professor Poonam Saxena, Vice Chancellor, NLU Jodhpur, has been elected the Vice President; professor Vijender Kumar, Vice Chancellor, MNLU, Nagpur, as Convener, Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021; and professor V.C. Vivekanandan, Vice Chancellor, HNLU, Raipur, as the member of the executive committee for CLAT-2021.

After assuming his new role virtually, Mustafa thanked the members for reposing confidence in him. He thanked the outgoing President, professor V. Vijaykumar, for his visionary leadership.

Mustafa also thanked professor Paramjit S. Jaswal, the outgoing Vice President, for his contributions in the cases fought by the consortium and his interventions in the executive committee and governing body meetings.

He sought continued support and patronage of Vijayakumar, who will continue as the member of the executive committee in his ex-officio position. The new executive committee will soon meet to finalise the details about CLAT-2021.

The governing body considered and approved the report of the grievance committee headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice S. Rajendra Babu.

The members also thanked Balraj Chauhan, Convener-CLAT 2020, for successfully completing the process in an unprecedented year of Covid-19.

Chauhan in his report gave details of CLAT-2020 and thanked the president, and the members of the executive committee and governing body.

The governing body also appreciated the efforts of Mustafa, who had discharged the duties of the secretary in the unusual circumstances of National Law School of India University’s sudden decision to opt out of CLAT 2020.

Mustafa in his report stated that as many as eight executive committee meetings and six governing body meetings were held between September 3 and November 12 and all decisions were taken in a consultative manner.

He also appreciated the efforts made by Sudhir Krishnaswamy in implementing the reforms in the format of the CLAT paper and all other related matters till September 3.

Out of the 23 NLUs in the country, 22 are admitting students through CLAT.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.