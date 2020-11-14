Fake call center busted in Noida, two held

Noida: The Noida Police busted a fake call center and arrested two people in the Sector-62 area on Friday, the police said.

The police received information about fake call centers running in the commercial towers of Noida. The call center was fooling people on the pretext of providing cheaper loans, jobs, and other financial assistance.

“The accused cheated people on the pretext of getting them loans on low rates, they took money from clients in the name of processing fee and looted several people in similar ways, ” Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) told ANI.

“The mastermind and main accused, Chandan, is missing and an investigation is underway to nab him,” Ranvijay Singh added.

The police seized 12 computers, 17-18 mobiles, and some cash during the raid at the fake call center and arrested two people in this regard.

Source: ANI