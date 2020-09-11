Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 4 arrested

Gurugram, Sep 11 : A team from the Sector-29 police station here has busted a fake call centre on Friday, which was operating from the Sushant Lok Phase-1 area.

The call centre used to cheat US nationals on the pretext of technical support and used to charge huge sums of money as service charge, the police said.

The police have arrested four persons in connection with the matter and seized 1 computer, 1 CPU and other electronic gadgets from the spot.

The arrested persons have been identified as Manu Singh Tanwar from Bhiwani, the mastermind, Arun Singh from Uttarakhand, and Pushpendar Singh and Pankaj Yadav, both residents of Gurugram.

“Manu used to run a liquor shop before he came in contact with Arun, Pushpendar and Pankaj and started the fake call centre. Manu used to pay monthly salary and incentives to the other three accused. They cheated US citizens in the name of providing technical assistance. They used to take money from people through gift cards,” said Jagbir Singh, SHO of Sector-29 police station.

According to the police, following the receipt of a complaint, a police team raided the call centre at Plot No. 583 in Sushant Lok Phase-1, where they found 23 boys and 5 girls communicating with US nationals.

“The centre was being operated without permission. Also, it did not have any licence issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT),” Singh said.

“The matter is under investigation, and the involvement of other people cannot be ruled out,” he added.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the IT Act has been registered at the Sector-29 police station for further investigation.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.