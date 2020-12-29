Fake call centre duping people by promising jobs busted, 11 held

New Delhi, Dec 29 : The Delhi Police has busted a fake call centre which was duping people by promising to provide them jobs in reputed companies, police said on Tuesday.

The accused lured them with good job prospects and great starting salary amid the continuing Covid onslaught on the job market.

Raids were conducted in Mehrauli area of South Delhi. Searches were made at the Kehar Singh Estate, Western Marg Lane No. 2, Saidullajab. Nine accused persons including four girls were apprehended from the spot while two were arrested later. Five laptops, 5 mobile phones and 8 SIM cards were also seized.

The accused persons charged Rs 2200 as registration fee through online payment for providing jobs.

“During initial enquiry, it was found that they use to make telephonic calls to the unemployed youth and lured them by promising to provide jobs in different companies. After receiving the registration amount they dispatched fake interview letters and appointment letters and collected additional amounts,” said Atul Thakur, DCP South Delhi.

It was found that before dispatching the fake appointment letter they collected anywhere between Rs 10,000 to Rs 40,000, depending on the budget of the candidate.

Police said that one of the arrested persons, Aashish has done B. Tech in Information and Technology from Sobhit University in Modipuram and was working in a bank before lockdown. The other accused persons have no technical education.

