Fake Chinese loan apps: SC tells petitioner to approach Centre

New Delhi, Feb 3 : The Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to entertain a plea seeking action against allegedly Chinese origin fake loan mobile applications.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said: “These are sensitive and high security matters. Make representation to the appropriate ministry.”

The bench, also comprising Justices A.S. Bopanna and V. Ramasubramanian, asked the petitioner, Save Them India Foundation to make a representation highlighting these issues either to the Ministry of Home Affairs or the Finance Ministry.

Advocate Vishal Tiwari, who appeared for the petitioner, submitted before the bench that these Chinese mobile apps are operational in absence of any proper guideline by the RBI and they are violating the citizens’ right to privacy.

Citing the Digital India campaign, Tiwari emphasized that it is essential to address concerns associated with cyber security. He also cited news reports referring Chinese involvement in spying and surveillance of several top functionaries in the country.

The bench, however, reiterated that it is not keen to examine the matter, and instead the petitioner should make representation before the ministry concerned.

After a brief hearing in the matter, the petitioner agreed to withdraw the petition. “Learned counsel for the petitioner seeks permission to withdraw the writ petition with liberty to make a representation before the appropriate Ministry. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn with liberty as prayed for,” said the top court in its order.

The plea had sought a ban on China operated digital money lending apps in India. “China’s espionage system and spying upon India has developed a new threat and fear of losing our secret valuable information, public policies, defence policies, data hijacking and data theft,” said the plea.

The petitioner contended that data hijacking and data theft may bring danger to the national security and in future, may lead to a disastrous effect.

