Fake currency racket busted in Goa; five arrested

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 11:56 pm IST
Panaji, Sep 14 : Goa police on Monday claimed to have busted a fake currency racket involving a gang from Chandigarh, while also seizing nearly Rs 3 lakh in fake currency notes.

Speaking to reporters Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon also said that five accused have been arrested and fake currency notes in Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 2000 denominations were seized.

“They were tracked using technical surveillance and have been arrested under section 489 A, 489 B and 489 C of the Indian Penal Code,” the official said.

He also said that all the five accused persons hailed from Chandigarh and the police had received complaints that they were spending the fake currency notes in several stores and business establishments in Panaji and suburbs over the last few days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

