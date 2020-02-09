Fake doctor arrested in Gandhi Hospital

A+ A-

Hyderabad: Police arrested a 26-year-old student by name Subhar Jeet Tanda. He was practicing as a doctor without any medical qualification.

It is reported that Tanda is a student of Bio-Technology. He used to learn to write prescriptions by seeing the written records of the patients. He was treating the patients in his clinics in this manner.

While in Gandhi Hospital, he was persuading the patients to come to his private clinics.

Police arrested him and started investigation.