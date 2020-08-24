Fake godman arrested for sexually exploiting woman

By SM Bilal Published: 24th August 2020 7:43 pm IST

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have arrested an alleged fake god man who was absconding in an sexual assault case in Cyberabad.

According to the sources, the accused F.S.Jalaluddin Arshad Kundmir, a fake godman, went hiding after sexually assaulting a woman under Rajendranagar police station in Cyberabad Police.

After registering a case, the police had started a manhunt for the accused since the godman went absconding.

In a joint operation the Cyberabad police with the help of Karnataka police apprehended him and shifted to Hyderabad.

The victim has visited F.S.Jalaluddin had sexually assaulted a young woman approached him seeking blessings and solutions for her personal problems.

According to the police, several people used to visit Jalaluddin’s house in Rein Bazaar as he lured people promising prayers to get rid off their bad omen and ill health.

In October 2018, the victim, who happens to be the resident of Rajendranagar, approached him as for spiritual treament, he in the pretext of curing sexually exploited her.

After the offence, the fake godman had fled Hyderabad and went hiding in Bengaluru. The suspect was constantly changing his apperarances that created a hassle for the police to nab him.

Finally the accused was apprehended in his home in Chennapatnam in Karnataka. He was sent to jail after producing before the magistrate.

