Fake helmet manufacturing racket busted by Cyberabad police

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police today busted a fake helmet manufacturing and sale racket.

The DCP Traffic Cyberabad SM Vijay Kumar said that the busting of the scam was the first of its kind in the country where the manufacturers Dheeraj Kumar (O2) Helmets by AASHIRWAD HELMETS & ACCESSORIES and Anil Kumar of Welfare of Hood and Duro Helmets by Welfare Enterprises of Ghaziabad manufacturing duplicate helmets and supplying of low quality helmets.

He said that they had arrested the accused at Ghaziabad and brought them to the city.

In view of increasing menace of sale, distribution and usage of low-quality and fake helmets in the city, Cyberabad Traffic Police constituted a special team of Cyberabad to identify and raid on the godowns Manufacturing and storing low quality/fake helmets in Cyberabad, he said.

The team of EOW identified such manufacturing Companies at Ghaziabad of UP and arrested the above persons to curb manufacturing, supply of such low quality and fake helmets in the city by buying, selling, distribution of such helmets which are against law and provide no protection to the riders, he noted. He also said that they had registered 10 FIRs (Criminal cases) against the accused in the scam.

He said that the busted the racket after fatalities related to road accidents have drastically increased. “On detailed analysis, it was identified that the two wheeler riders pillion riders not wearing helmets or wearing low quality helmets constitute majority of the deaths in road accidents.

Hence, Cyberabad Traffic Police took up this drive against manufacture and sale of low quality and fake helmets in Cyberabad limits. Most of them are being manufactured at various places in the National Capital Region, Delhi,” he said.

The commissioner said that Most of the low quality helmets bear a fake ISI mark and added that the helmets were made with cheap plastic, fibre and thermocol materials which can’t bear the weight pressure of a bike rider on fall as mandated by legal standards.

The manufacturing cost of these low-quality helmets will be anywhere between Rs 100 to 200 and are being sold at Rs 500/- and above. The CP made it clear that the low quality helmets do not give any kind of protection to the bike rider during accidents as they break at minor impact also.

He advised public, particularly motor cyclists, to exhibit sense of self – responsibility, scientific approach in using proper, standard helmets always and asked them to Never buy low – quality helmets.