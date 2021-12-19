Fake income tax officials arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested a 5-member gang of fake income tax officers who robbed a real estate trader in the City.

According to the Commissioner of Police Cyberabad Stephen Ravindra, the police have arrested Y Aravind, 27, a resident of East Godavari, Murali Sridhar 27, Venkat Rao, 28, and Sandeep, 24, while Yashwant, Sai Baba Srinivas and Chaklapati Srinivas are said to be absconding.

According to the police, on December 13 the gang members went to the home of the real estate agent at noon as income tax officers and robbed him.