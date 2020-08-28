Fake JioMart websites: Reliance issues public caution notice

New Delhi: Reliance Retail identified fake JioMart websites.

It has issued a strong caution notice for unscrupulous elements who are duping innocent people in the name of granting franchisee for Jiomart services.

Public caution notice

In a public caution notice, Reliance Retail said it is the registered licensee of trademarks, Jio and Jiomart, a recently launched online grocery service.

“We would like to inform the public at large that we are not operating any dealership or franchisee model currently nor have we appointed any franchisee or any agent for appointing franchisee or dealer in any manner whatsoever”, the notice said.

“Further, we do not charge any amount under the pretence of appointing a person as a franchisee”, Reliance Retail said.

“We have been informed about certain unscrupulous individuals who are creating fake websites, pretending to be us or associated with us and duping innocent individuals under the pretense of granting franchisee of Jiomart services”, Reliace Retail caution notice said.

Fake JioMart websites

Some of the fake JioMart websites identified are jmartfranchise.in, jiodealership.com, jiomartfranchises.com, jiomartshop.info, jiomartreliance.com, jiomartfranchiseonline.com, jiomartsfranchises.online, jiomart-franchise.com, jiomart.in.net and jiomartfranchise.co.

“The public, manufacturers, traders and dealers are hereby cautioned against such unscrupulous individuals and their online fraud activities and are hereby warned that we will not be responsible for any business dealing with such dishonest individuals”, the company warned.

“It is hereby notified that we attach great value to our goodwill, reputation and our trademark names and would not hesitate to institute criminal or civil proceedings against such persons to prevent misuse of our trademarks and protect our goodwill and reputation in any manner whatsoever”, the company said.