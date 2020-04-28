Fake ulema are a stain on Muslim community: Maulana Rahmani

Hyderabad: On a 4TV panel, Maulana Abu Talib Rahmani of the All India Personal Law Board lambasted so-called Muslim leaders and guides who participate on panels of propaganda channels like Republic TV and Times Now. He described them as people who have sold their shame and the community by agreeing to be insulted as mocked as so-called representatives of the Muslim community.

He says, “These are people in Delhi who go have are making money from appearing on these shows despite knowing the treatment they will receive.”

Such practices have been the norm for the past four to five years.

“They are basically asked how much will you take to humiliate yourself and your people?” he further clarifies.

Rahmani went on further to say that anybody who with an ounce of self-respect will walk away from these shows the second they see this.

This trend does not seem to be showing any sign of slowing down either.

