Fake photo from KJo’s 50th birthday bash goes viral

Mumbai: B-Town is still reeling from the hangover of Karan Johar’s lavish birthday party which took place on May 25. The event was surely a grand affair as many celebrities from the Indian cinema arrived and partied in style. Pictures and videos from the party are still doing rounds on the internet and fans can’t seem to get enough of them.

Well, a new picture from the birthday bash has been going viral since yesterday. In the picture, Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan can be seen posing together for a selfie.

Netizens have been going gaga over the picture with a user commenting, “A picture worth billion dollars”. One Twitterati commented, “Now this is what is called the picture of the party” while another said, “They have lost nothing of their charm.”

While we all love any glimpse of Bollywood celebrities united, this viral picture is photoshopped. According to multiple reports, it has been recreated using an original photo from the party.

Here’s the original picture:

In the original picture, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Dr. Madhav Nene can be seen posing for a photo while Hrithik Roshan is nowhere in sight.

Career-wise, Hrithik Roshan is currently gearing up for his upcoming project ‘Vikram Vedha’ while Shah Rukh Khan has ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Dunki’ lined up. Salman Khan is all set to be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.