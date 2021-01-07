Fake sanitiser racket busted in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 : A fake sanitiser manufacturing unit running from a residential premises in Kerala’s Kochi has been busted, police said on Thursday.

The owner of the unit, Hashim, is absconding.

Police said that the fake sanitiser racket was functioning in Nedumbassery since the lockdown period and the fake products were sold under the guise of branded products. Around 1,000 litres of fake sanitisers were manufactured from this place.

Police sources said that they are on the lookout for Hashim and his accomplices who were involved in the manufacturing of spurious sanitisers.

