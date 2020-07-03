Fake Tata Salt manufacturing unit busted in Delhi

By Nihad Amani Updated: July 03, 2020, 1:38 pm IST
Fake Tata Salt manufacturing unit busted in Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday busted a racket involved in the manufacturing and packaging of fake Tata salt and recovered over 3,000 kg of the product.

The raid was carried in outer North Delhi’s Prahladpur Bangar.

The firm owner Surajmal Singhal has been apprehended and a case under the provisions of the Copyright Act registered.

The accused disclosed during the investigation that the manufacturing unit of the fake salt was running in the Karala village in Delhi.

“Our team raided the premises of the manufacturing unit and seized several bags of fake salt and other machines,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP Outer North

Source: IANS
