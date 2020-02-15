Fake tweet portrays AAP MLA saying ‘Islam will win across India’

A+ A-

A screenshot of an alleged tweet by AAP MLA Amanatullah is circulating on WhatsApp. The purported tweet portrays the politician dedicating his win in the recently-concluded assembly polls in Delhi to the victory of Islam and saying, “Islam will win across India.”

The text on the tweet reads, “After 13 rounds, I am leading by 72000 votes. Today, Shaheen Bagh won, Islam won Inshallah. Soon, Islam will win all over India. I want to thank all my Muslim brothers and sisters. Everyone showed their strength together and stayed united. We will repeat history.”

[Translated from: 13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। आज शाहीन बाग जीता,आज हमारा इस्लाम जीता है इंसा अल्लाह, जल्दी ही पूरे इंडिया में इस्लाम की जीत होगी, मेरे सभी मुस्लिम भाई बहनों का सुक्रिया, सबने मिल कर अपनी ताकत दिखाई एकता बनाएं रखना, हम इतिहास जरूर दोहराएंगे]

Below the purported tweet is a message that warns members of the Hindu community – “You vote on free water and electricity and they are voting to make India an Islamic society. But remember that your kids will pay the price.”

[Translated from: तुम पानी और बिजली फ्री पर वोट देना और वो भारत को इस्लाम में बदलने के लिए वोट कर रहे हैं लेकिन याद रखना इसकी कीमत तुम्हारे बच्चों को चुकानी पड़ेगी ]

Alt News has received multiple fact-check requests on its official mobile application.

The screenshot is also floating on Facebook.

FAKE TWEET

A Twitter search with words picked up from the tweet yields no results. However, at the likelihood that the tweet may have been taken down, Alt News performed a preliminary analysis. Needless to say, the tweet turned out to be a fake one.

On February 11, Amanatullah Khan had posted a tweet which starts with the same sentence as the viral tweet – “13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। (fter 13 rounds, I am leading by 72000 votes.)”

13 राउंड पूरे होने के बाद 72000 वोट से आगे चल रहा हूँ। — Amanatullah Khan AAP (@KhanAmanatullah) February 11, 2020

It is evident that the viral tweet has been manufactured by adding sentences below the one tweeted by Khan. Both have the exact date and time – February 11, 2020 at 12:08 PM. However, there’s a mismatch in the font and uneven alignment of sentences, as pointed out below.

A screenshot of a fake tweet is making the rounds on social media portraying Amanatullah Khan in favour of transforming India into an Islamic society. The AAP leader has emerged as a prominent target of the disinformation brigade in the wake of Delhi assembly elections. Earlier, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had shared a video of Khan with the false claim that he spoke of creating ‘Sharia’.