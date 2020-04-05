Fake UPI IDs racket in the name of PM CARES busted

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police has busted a racket involving fake UPI IDs seeking funds for PM CARES resembling the UPI ID created union government to receive donations from the people of the country in order to fight against COVID-19 menace.

The police have said that some Cyber fraudsters knowing that many of the individuals and organizations donate funds into the bank account of “PM CARES and UPI ID,” they created several fictitious bank accounts and UPI IDs to mislead the citizens and see that donations are remitted into their accounts by fraudulent means.

According to the police, some of the fake UPI IDs which are created similar to the genuine UPI Id used by the Prime Ministers Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund” – pmcares@sbi are as follows. pmcares@pnb , pmcares@hdfcbank , pmcare@yesbank , pmcare@ybl , pmcare@upi, pmcare@sbi and pmcares@icici .

The police have urged the people of the state to verify the genuineness of UPI ID and register name before making any donations.

For any further details in this regard citizens and organizations are advised to visit the website pmindia.gov.in before remitting amounts.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.