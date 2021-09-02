Fake US groom dupes Hyderabad woman to obtain Rs 21.70 lakhs

Hyderabad: A cyber fraudster duped a woman software engineer of Rs 21.70 lakh on the pretext of marriage.

The victim, who is reportedly a resident of Secunderabad, worked with a software company in the city and had registered with a matrimonial website recently. About a month ago, the fraudster who introduced himself as B Vamshi Krishna, claimed to be working with a company in the United States as a software engineer, contacted her, and they both agreed to get married and move to the United States.

Hyderabad cybercrime officials stated that on the pretext of arranging a visa for her, the fraudster told her that he needed her bank statements to obtain the visa. Subsequently, he is alleged to have asked the victim to transfer Rs 21.70 lakh to a bank account and provide the details. He further promised her that he would give her back the money once the ‘statements’ were shown.

“Believing him, she transferred the amount and later discovered that his phone switched off,” Hyderabad cybercrime officials said.

Based on the complaint of the victim, the police have booked a case, and are reportedly investigating the crime.